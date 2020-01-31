Health officials on high alert over possible coronavirus outbreak due to influx of Chinese at Tema Port

Health officials in Tema say they are on high alert over a possible coronavirus outbreak in the area.
This they say is due to the influx of foreign nationals mostly Chinese who come into the country to do business at the Tema Port.
The World Health Organization (WHO) said Thursday in a press conference that it is declaring coronavirus an international health emergency.
The coronavirus has claimed over 170 lives already with over 7,000 affected and many countries are on high alert for any possible outbreak.
READ ALSO: Ghana has facilities as good as that of China to deal with coronavirus - Ledzokuku MP
Ghana has tightened surveillance at various ports and borders to ensure the disease does not find its way into the country.
Medical Director of the Tema General Hospital Dr Richard Anthony says measures are in place to deal with the situation should it arise.
"Influenza surveillance has always been ongoing by the public health department so we have put in structures, emergency response team, nurses, doctors and security men and others. Nationally there is a national response team to make sure that any such case will quickly be managed"
However, Associate Professor of Microbiology at the University of Health and Allied Sciences Theophilus Adiku is calling for the deployment of rapid test kits and ambulances at the country's entry points to fast track early detection and treatment of the deadly disease.
READ ALSO: Parliament to summon Health Minister over Coronavirus outbreak
The Majority in Parliament early this week enough preparations have been made to deal with the disease should it find its way into Ghana.