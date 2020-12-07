Heavy rains disrupt voting processes in parts of the country

Heavy rains have disrupted voting processes in parts of the country especially in the Volta Region.
Some of the areas affected by the rains are the Hohoe constituency, Afadjato South and Akatsi South.
Reports indicate that some of the constituency polling stations have been relocated to classrooms nearby.
The EC is yet to officially comment on the disruption.
Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission has responded to alleged cases of some officials tampering with Presidential ballot papers.
Pictures making rounds on social media indicate that voters in Awutu Senya West and Bawku Central are being issued with ballot papers without the portion of the presidential candidate of the NPP Akufo-Addo.
The commission in a statement says they have removed the officials involved in the act and handed them over to the police for investigations.
Portions of the EC statement said: "The General Public is informed that the Presidential ballot paper for the 2020 General Election has twelve (12) candidates. For a correctly thumb printed ballot to be considered valid and counted, all the Presidential candidates must be on the ballot paper".