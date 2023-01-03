Here are the 13 public holidays sanctioned by Interior Ministry for 2023

The Interior Ministry have published a list of statutory public holidays and commemorative holidays that will be observed in the country in 2023.
According to the Ministry, the country will have 13 statutory public holidays and two commemorative holidays this year.
One of the statutory public holidays, New Year's Day (January 1, 2022) has already been marked, leaving 12 more statutory public holidays for the remainder of the year.
The remaining holidays are Constitution Day (January 7), Independence Day (March 6), Good Friday (April 7), Easter Monday (April 10), May Day (May 1), Eid-Ul-Fitr, Eid-Ul-Adha, Founders' Day (August 4), Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day (September 21), Farmers' Day (December 1), Christmas Day (December 25) and Boxing Day (December 26).
The Ministry further noted that the two Commemorative Days, African Union Day (May 25) and Republic Day (July 1) would not be observed as public holidays.