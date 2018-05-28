Here's all you need to know about the 2018 National Science and Maths Quiz

The 2018 National Science and Maths Quiz, a competition for selected Senior High Schools across the country is set to begin in a few days and here is all you need to know.
The 2018 National Science and Maths will be launched at the British Council in Accra on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.
The schools are expected to arrive on the 6th and 7th of June, and a Sci-Tech Fair will be held at the Ahletics Oval, University of Ghana-Legon on June 8th and 9th, 2018.
Balloting of the schools to compete will also take place on Saturday, June 9, 2018, followed by a teachers' Forum on June 10, 2018.
The prelims of the 2018 National Science and Maths Quiz will be held from 11th June to 16th June followed by a Picnic on June 17th.
The One-Eight session of the NSMQ spans from June 18-June 27, with the Quarter Finals stage from June 28th- June 30, and Semi-Finals on July 2, 2018.
The much-anticipated Grand Finale of the 2018 National Science and Maths Quiz will be held on Thursday, July 5, 2018.
See schedule for 2018 National Science and Maths Quiz below:
A total of one hundred and thirty-five (135) schools qualified for the 2018 National Science and Maths Quiz at the regional level with the highest number of schools, 26 coming from the Ashanti Region.
Prempeh College won the 2017 edition of the National Science & Maths Quiz.
It beat defending champions, Adisadel College and 2013 champions, St. Thomas Aquinas in the grand finale of the quiz held at the National Theatre in Accra.
List of schools qualified for the 2018 National Science and Maths Quiz:
The NSMQ is the longest-running independent production on television in Ghana. The programme is very popular among not only its main target group, senior high school students, but also parents and, especially, former students,who take great pride in the performance of their schools on this programme.