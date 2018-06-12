High Court grants AG's application to dissolve GFA

An Accra High Court has granted the motion filed by the Attorney-General for the government to dissolve the Ghana Football Association (GFA).
The Attorney General, Gloria Akufo head to court on Tuesday, June 12, 2018, with a motion to dissolve the GFA following a scandalous expose by investigative Journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, against the GFA and football administration in the country.
Top football officials, including then GFA President, Kwesi Nyantakyi were seen taking money in alleged match-fixing deals, to influence call-ups for players into the national team and more playing time.
Kwesi Nyantakyi who was implicated in the video resigned from top positions as a member of FIFA Council, 1st Vice President of CAF and President of Zone B of the West African Football Union (WAFU) following a 90-day provisional ban meted out to him by FIFA.
The former GFA President is currently on a police enquiry bail after being captured on tape receiving $65,000 gift to agree a sponsorship deal with supposed investors in the expose titled 'Number 12'.
Ghana govt begin moves to dissolve Ghana FA.
Attorney General Gloria Akuffo in court with govt legal team.
They've filed motion to restrain FA members, directors & officers from disposal of assets, organization of football matches, appointment of officials etc
The Executive Committee of the GFA last week announced that all officials who were caught on tape in the Anas expose should step down from their positions.
But the Attorney-General this week initiated the processes to officially liquidate the GFA at the Registrar General’s Department and to place an injunction on the executives to stop functioning as officials of the Association.
The High Court has since placed an interim injunction on all GFA activities for the next ten days.
The order of the court, therefore, bars the GFA and its officials from carrying out all official duties.
This includes the organization of football matches, the selling of the association’s assets, the appointment and election of officials and other official duties.