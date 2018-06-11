Kwesi Nyantakyi resigns from FIFA, CAF and WAFU positions

Embattled former GFA President Kwesi Nyantakyi has resigned from top positions as a member of FIFA Council, 2nd Vice President of CAF and President of Zone B of the West African Football Union (WAFU).
Nyantakyi resigned from all these positions on the back of a 90-day ban that was meted to him by FIFA after allegedly being caught on tape taking a bribe.
A documentary by the celebrated journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas exposed Mr Nyantakyi to be unfit to steer the affairs of a sport which is the number one passion of the nation.
This could be the end of one of football's most powerful Presidents.
Nyantakyi had been the President of the GFA for 13 years and was tipped to become CAF President in future.
The Executive Committee of the GFA last week announced that all officials who were caught on tape in the Anas expose should step down from their positions.
This led to Kwesi Nyantakyi resigning as the FA boss shortly after the announcement.
Meanwhile, the Executive Committee of the Ghana Football Association has set up a five-member committee to initiate the process of bringing reforms to the association in the wake of government’s decision to take steps to dissolve the caretakers of football in the country.
