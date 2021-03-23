Ho: Boyfriend and girlfriend found dead in a room (Photos)

A young man identified as Anthony Dordoye and his girlfriend Kafui have been found dead in a room in Ho, the Volta Regional Capital.
According to reports, Anthony Dordoye and Kafui have been quarrelling on most occasions on allegations of cheating.
But it is unclear what might have led to the death of the two who were found on Monday, March 22.
The two were found with a knife by them and a ceiling fan on the floor.
An eyewitness who spoke to the media said Anthony Dordoye has allegedly killed the lady and also killed himself afterwards.
Viewer discretion advised: