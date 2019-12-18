How to beat traffic this Christmas

The Accra Mayor, Mohammed Adjei Sowah, has advised drivers to utilise the various official and authorised public car parking spaces made available across the capital city to help reduce traffic jams this Christmas.
“We are aware that a lot of people would like to come into the city centre with their own vehicles but we advise that when you come into the city with your own vehicle, don’t park at unauthorised places,” he said on Joy FM on Wednesday.
“Use the official offsite parking lots that we have within the city centre.”
According to Mr Adjei Sowah, 70 per cent of road space has been taken over by single-occupant vehicles, which are private-owned vehicles and these vehicles are major contributors to traffic jams all year round.
He listed the various public car parks littered across the Accra city centre that drivers can find parking spaces.
The available public car parking spaces include Rawlings Car Park, which has 450 spaces; the Accra park opposite Holy Trinity, which also has about 500 spaces; the Octagon Car Park, with 1200 spaces; the SSNIT Car Park, adjacent to the National Theatre, with some 800 spaces and at Makola Market, the SIC building which has about 300 car parking spaces available.
The Mayor encourages everyone, either local or foreigner who is looking to drive around town this yuletide to use the public and secured car parking spaces made available in the common locations in Accra.