Local Gov't Ministry turns streets into markets for Christmas trading

The Local Government Ministry has announced, the setting aside of some streets within Greater Accra and Ashanti Regions, as street markets for the Christmas trading.
The “Street Hawking Markets”, according to a statement signed by sector Minister, Hajia Alima Mahama, will operate between 5am-11pm from Monday, December 16, 2019, through to Wednesday, January 1, 2020.
All the designated hawking streets in the 13 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs), will be closed to motor traffic within the period indicated above.
The initiative which is in collaboration with the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) and the Motor Traffic and Transport Division (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service is an effort to ensure a safe Christmas buying and selling activities, the Ministry explained.
It further advised hawkers, drivers, other road users and the general public “to comply with the above measures and vacate all unauthorised places within the MMDAs to ease vehicular and pedestrian mobility.”
Below are the Street Hawking Markets
Accra Metropolitan Assembly
Station Road
Kimberly Avenue
Granville Avenue
Commercial Street (Drug Lane)
Clement Papafio Street
All the roads are located in Okaishie
La Nkwatanang Madina Municipal Assembly
Nkulenu Roads
Roads in front of old Assembly Office
Asante and Asante Road
All the roads are located in Madina
Ayawaso West Municipal Assembly
Garden Road, East Legon
Adentan Municipal Assembly
Adentan Shopping Mall
Ogbojo Market
Ashaiman Municipal Assembly
Ashiaman main Market Street to Lebene Junction
Doku -Pinto Street
Government School Street
All the roads are located in Ashiaman
Okaikwei North Municipal Assembly
Lapaz – The double outer lane from Fraga Oil to Abrante Spot
Abeka Junction – Achimota Station- Neoplan (Yaa Densua)
Ablekuma Central
From Kaneshie First Light to Mpamprom outer lane
Tema Metropolitan Assembly
Central Business District
Korley Klottey Municipal Assembly
The Cooperative Taxi Rank – Kwame Nkrumah Circle
Along the CMB area (Adjabeng)
Tudu area from Kinbu SHS towards Central Police Station
Ablekuma North Municipal Assembly
Outer lane of Mallam Market Road at Sakaman
Ga North Municipal Assembly
Ofankor Methodist School Park
Commonwealth Stadium Junction – Afiaman
Ga East Municipal Assembly
From railway crossing through Vehicle Inspection and Technical Organization (VITO) road to Tantra roundabout
Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly
Between Opoku Trading & former Lands Commission Building
Casablanca- Morocco Street
Achamfour Market to MTN office area
Edges of Prempeh II Street
Fuller Road or Afua Kobi Road
Edges of Guggisberg Road
Front of Lansah Building to Kejetia
Front of Adehye Market
Allabar Area