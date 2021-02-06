Hydrogen peroxide holds the potential to fight Covid but must be tested first - Prof. Dodoo

A clinical pharmacologist and a Professor at the Centre for Tropical Clinical Pharmacology, University of Ghana Medical School Professor Alex Dodoo says the Science community in Ghana must tell Ghanaians the truth about hydrogen peroxide.
His comment follows recent media publications on the use of hydrogen peroxide to prevent Covid-19, which has led to panic buying and shortages of the product from pharmacy outlets.
Hydrogen peroxide had originally been used as a disinfectant specifically in Ghana in very low concentrations.
Speaking on Newsfile on Joy News, Prof Dodoo said it's the duty of the Science community to speak the truth, he also said Hydroxen peroxide has the potential to fight Covid but must be tested first.
"I have told the Science community to go out there and speak the truth. This is because Hydrogen peroxide hasn't been approved yet. It holds the potential but must be tested because first of all it is a disinfectant and can be used as a mouth wash and that is proven. With its usage to treat Covid, we do not have scientific evidence, observational study is useful but we must be cautious. I think we can carry out a detailed study to know if it really works if not we will harm the society".
Ghana has recorded nine more COVID-19 related deaths raising the toll from 440 to 449, according to figures on the Health Service’s website.
According to the data, the country has recorded 791 new infections as of February 2, 2021. This brings the number of active cases to 6,095.
The country has so far conducted 796,223 tests through enhanced contact tracing, routine surveillance and on international travellers.