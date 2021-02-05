MPs who tested positive for Covid must set good examples by self-isolating - GMA Prez.

President of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA), Dr. Frank Ankobea has called on Parliamentarians who tested positive for Covid-19 to self isolate.
This he says will be an example for the general public on the need to adhere to all the safety protocols.
Dr. Ankobea said, “We all pray the laws and directives on COVID-19 safety measures should be followed. If people who don’t wear face masks are being arrested, then why should you as an MP not self-isolate and care for himself after testing positive for the virus? If you don’t go to parliament and rather focus on your health and safety of others, what happens?”
“They need to set good examples. It is just unfortunate they went to the chamber of Parliament with the virus. But as the Speaker said, it is clear they knew they had tested positive. It is just unfortunate" he said on Happy Morning Show aired on e.TV Ghana and Happy 98.9 FM.
The Speaker, Alban Bagbin, announced this on Thursday, February 4, 2021, that some 15 MPs and 56 parliamentary staff tested positive for COVID-19 after a recent round of testing.
“Only members of Parliament and members of staff who are needed for the business of the House on those days will be allowed in the precincts of Parliament from next week,” Mr. Bagbin said.
For the infected MPs, he said “all the 15 members have been contacted and advised to self-isolate. They have also been given prescriptions to facilitate their recovery.”
The Speaker added that sittings will be on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
A medical team has been screening MPs over the last few days but according to the Speaker, over 60 MPs have not subjected themselves to the test.
Mr. Bagbin had earlier said he will be compelled to name members running away from the test if the situation persists.
He had already expressed displeasure at the reluctance of some MPs to get tested.
He gave those who hadn’t tested a one-day ultimatum on January 26.
Parliament has already altered its normal proceedings by conducting its business in a tent situated at the forecourt of the house.
This arrangement is to allow for the observance of social distancing protocols in line with preventing COVID-19.