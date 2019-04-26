I didn't go there to worship- Chief Imam on church visit

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu has cleared doubts in the minds of many especially Muslims that he was at the Christ the King church to worship.
The National Chief Imam on Easter Sunday on April 21, was at the Christ the King Catholic Church to commemorate his 100th birthday.
His historic move has generated applauds from many Ghanaians as some believe it shows religious tolerance.
However, his critics say that, as the head of a religious body with a belief which in part is averse to that of Christendom, it was wrong for him to make that move.
The idea that he went there to worship with Christians is something some Muslims are not happy about.
In an interview with TV3’s Johnnie Hughes on Thursday, April 25, in his New Fadama residence in Accra, the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Nuhu Sharubutu clarified his action.
“No, I didn’t go there to worship, it was a visit of friendship. Stretching a hand of friendship across the religious divide, and to show in a very radical way, that living at peace with practitioners of other faith is a possibility and this has sent a strong signal to the world,” he pointed out through an interpreter Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu.
The Chief Imam made reference to Qur’an Chapter 60 versus 8 and 9, which entreats Muslims to live justly and peacefully with persons of other faith who do not persecute them because of their Islamic belief.
He added that he is influenced by scriptures that make it known that all mankind was created by God hence the need to live in peace.
“This is the foundation of my relationship with practitioners of other faith. I am encouraged by this text to stretch a hand of fellowship…in the larger interest of society and humanity,” Sheikh Nuhu Sharubutu emphasised.
The National Chief Imam turned 100 on April 23, 2019. He has over the years been referred to a symbol of peace.
