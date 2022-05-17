I have evidence that police officers killed Albert Donkor- MP for Nkoranza South

MP for Nkoranza South Emmanuel Kwadwo Agyekum says he has evidence that police officers killed Albert Donkor.
According to him, he has evidence of all that has happened leading to the death of his nephew Albert Donkor.
"Albert was not killed after some hours he was killed within three hours after they picked him up, within three hours he was killed so within 2 am and 5 am they killed him. They took him to the mortuary in Techiman Holy Family and they refused to take the body because they needed a family member to sign for the body."
"I have all these accounts if they want to come and deny it they should come and deny it. So the young man was picked from the house and taken to the police station and his statement was taken if only it has not been changed now...' he said on Joy FM.
Meanwhile, the youth of Nkoranza will today May 17 protest the murder of Albert Donkor.
According to the youth in the area, they will hold a peaceful walk on Tuesday and also present their petition to the IGP, MCE, and the traditional authorities in the area.
MP for Nkoranza South, Emmanuel Kwadwo Agyekum in an earlier statement is demanding justice and accountability from the Ghana Police Service in respect of a suspect who died in their custody.
In a press release, signed by the MP, he revealed that the Police arrested the suspect, Albert Donkor on April 25, 2022, at 1:00am from his mother’s residence at Kasadjan.
He stated that Mr. Donkor was arrested on a suspicion of robbery that occurred on the Nkoranza- Kintampo road.
“Albert Donkor was denied access to a lawyer of his choice, his family members were denied access to him, he was never tried by any competent court and today, all we are hearing is- Albert is no more, how reckless can the Police Service be,” Mr. Agyekum said.
He added that “this is indeed an epidemic of injustice, the people of Nkoranza cannot stay silent when innocent Albert Donkor has been targeted and killed.”
The MP questioned the Police’s justification for arresting the deceased at his residence without adequate evidence and subjecting him to torture.
“The speculative and often uninformed initial reporting that characterizes eyewitnesses appears to be rapidly becoming the standard of the Ghana Police Service,” he wrote.
Mr. Agyekum stated that the Police’s claim that the suspect died when he led the Police to arrest the other suspects at a ghetto is untenable and cannot be accepted by the people of Nkoranza South.
“I call on the President, Ministers of State, colleague MPs, human rights organisations and the clergy to add their voice to this clarion call to demand justice for Albert Donkor who was shot by the Police leading to his untimely death as a result of the unprofessional conduct of some men in uniform.”