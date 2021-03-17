I have no idea who recorded Ofosu-Ampofo's voice - Investigator tells court

The Police investigator on the case involving NDC Chairman Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo has told an Accra High Court he has no idea who recorded the voice of the politician that found its way to the public.
In the said audio, Mr Ofosu-Ampofo is heard plotting crime against the EC boss and some state institutions.
Detective Chief Inspector Bernard Berko, the investigator was being crossed examined by Ofosu-Ampofo’s Lawyer, Tony Lithur insisted in court.
READ ALSO: 'You're a coward' - Anyidoho tells Ofosu-Ampofo
He was then questioned on the possibility of the source of the tape being a National Security Operative for which he maintained his position of not being aware.
“So that recording could have been made by a National Security operative. Could it not? The lawyer asked, and the witness replied, “I don’t know who recorded it.”
Detective Chief Inspector Berko who is the third prosecution witness in the case during cross-examination by the defendant’s lawyer was mostly questioned about the venue of the alleged meeting between NDC Communicators, the purpose of the meeting, the person who recorded the meeting, and whether the attendees consented to be recorded.
The witness was asked whether he was able to establish through his investigation the location of the said meeting and the Chief Inspector told the court that his investigations showed the meeting took place at the National Headquarters of the NDC at Adabraka in Accra.
The lawyer then suggested to the witness that the said meeting could not possibly be opened to the public for which anyone would have had the permission to record the proceedings but the witness maintained that he was not in the position to confirm or deny.
Background
Mr Sameul Ofosu Ampofo and Mr Kwaku Boahen are being trailed over a leaked tape in which the NDC was addressing a meeting to allegedly plot insecurity in the country by committing crimes that will be eventually blamed on the ruling New Patriotic Party.
The modus operandi in the plot includes kidnappings, arson, and verbal attacks on public officials like the then Chairman of the NPC, Prof. Emmanuel Asante, and EC boss, Jean Mensa.
Chairman Ofosu-Ampofo on the said tape made threatening statements which prosecutors said breached the criminal code.
Mr. Ofosu-Ampofo has been charged with one count of conspiracy to cause harm and two counts of assault against a public officer while Kwaku Boahen has been charged with one count of conspiracy to cause harm.