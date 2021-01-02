I hope we have a good 2021 and build our economy - Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo says he hopes Ghana experiences a good 2021 and be able to build the economy.
Speaking in a brief interview with journalists after worshipping with the Ridge Church in Accra on 31st night, President Akufo-Addo said dealing with Coronavirus will be government’s topmost priority this year.
“I hope we have a good year and then COVID-19 is finally brought under control in the country, so we are able to build our economy and secure the peace and stability of the country. That is my wish for the Ghanaian people.”
Meanwhile, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has also urged Ghanaians to pray for a better 2021.
According to him, God is the central point of every agenda and therefore urged all Ghanaians to continue to pray considering the challenges including the coronavirus that characterized happenings in the previous year.
“We all know the difficulty encountered in 2020 with the coronavirus pandemic that led to the death of persons across the world and we are still here. There is the need for us to be grateful to God. We conducted an election which also ended in peace. We want peace in Ghana and whatever you do if the hand of God is not involved it would not be successful. As we go into 2021 let us pray to God to give us peace, unity and development for 2021”
Dr Bawumia spent the New Year Eve visiting a number of churches in the garden city including the Power Chapel Worldwide, St. Cyprian’s Anglican Cathedral and others where he asked for prayers for the country and on behalf of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo sent his New Year wishes to the congregation.