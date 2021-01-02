I hope we have a good 2021 and build our economy - Akufo-Addo

NPP Constituency Chairman at Fomena resigns The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Constituency Chairman in Fomena, Akwasi Nti…

US Congress overrides Trump defence spending bill veto The US Congress has overturned President Donald Trump's veto of a defence…

Notable African deaths of 2020: From jazz legends to football heroes As 2020 draws to a close, it is time to remember some of the iconic figures on…

Top Prime News headlines in 2020 The year 2020 recorded a mixed bag of major issues making the headlines that…