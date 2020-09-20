I'm confident Martin Amidu will exonerate me - Charles Bissue

Former Secretary to the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), Charles Bissue, says he is confident he will be exonerated by the Special Prosecutor when investigation are done into alleged misconduct in some 'galamsey' activities.
Bissue was forced to resign as the Secretary for the IMCIM following an Anas investigation which he emerged as one of the highest-profile individual allegedly working against Ghana’s efforts to combat 'galamsey'.
He was seen collecting wads of cash from undercover investigators.
Bissue allegedly facilitated for ORR Resource Enterprise, a company seeking to circumvent laid down processes to be given clearance for its mining operations.
The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service exonerated him but the Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu is still investigating the matter, Mr Bissue believes he will come out victorious.
He says the Anas documentary does not reflect the true picture of what transpired between him and the Tiger Eye PI team.
"First of all the police exonerated me, the Special Prosecutor is still investigating the matter, I pray for him to finish. I believe I am clean and what I will tell Ghanaians is I will be vindicated soon", he told Joy News.
In a letter to the President in March this year, Mr Bissue, who is also a Presidential Staffer, decided to step aside to avail himself for investigations after he had allegedly been accused by Anas Aremeyaw Anas’s Tiger Eye PI documentary on 'galamsey' fraud.
The documentary alleged that the secretary was involved in alleged shady deals to facilitate processes for ORR Resource Enterprise.
Background
In a documentary produced by the ace international investigative journalist, Mr Bissue was seen allegedly taking money to help an unlicensed company to circumvent laid down processes to be given clearance for its mining operations.
The undercover investigator allegedly captured people tasked with fighting the 'galamsey' menace receiving various sums of money, ostensibly to facilitate mining licences.
Andy Owusu, an alleged link man to Bissue, allegedly charged Anas’s team GH¢50,000 for the team to get to Bissue.