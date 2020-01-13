I never directed anyone to pick up tricycles from NDA premises - N/R Minister

The Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Sa-eed has refuted claims by the dismissed Northern Development Authority boss Alhaji Abdel-Majeed Haroun that he ordered some individuals to pick the 400 tricycles from the premises of the authority.
According to the Minister, the claim by former NDA boss, Dr Alhaji Abdel-Majeed Haroun is false.
His comment follows the 400 tricycles which were allegedly stolen from the Northern Development Authority (NDA) in October 2019.
The dismissed CEO of the Northern Development Authority (NDA), Dr Alhaji Abdel-Majeed Haroun, in a report made to the Ghana police Service stated that Mr Sa_eed on October 27, 2019, directed some young men to pick some tricycles from the NDA yard which belonged to the Northern region.
In a statement issued today, the minister indicated that :“I wish to state categorically and unequivocally that, I did not direct anyone or group of persons or company to pick any item from the premises of the NDA yard in my name or the Northern Regional Coordinating Council. For the records, I was the same person who ensured the protection of said items upon my appointment until the appointment of the CEO of NDA.
“The said claim being purported by the letter of the former NDA boss and Kelvin Taylor’s report is false and a palpable lie. This is an attempt to soil my hard-earned reputation and hard work. If I was really behind the tricycles pick up, I would have written formally to the NDA, giving clear directions and the locations to deposit the items”.
The statement explained: “As head of the Regional Security Council (REGSEC), there was the need for the CEO who had access to me to verify before allowing the so-called assignees of mine to pick those tricycles as claimed.
The Minister has therefore joined calls for the NDA to as a matter of urgency to open a full-scale investigation into the entire tricycles matter, dating back to 2016 in accordance with the laid down procedures and laws.
“I wish to also add that no one is above the law and as a law-abiding citizen, criminals irrespective of their political lineage, must be dealt w“ith accordingly”.