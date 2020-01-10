No arrest has been made over National Dev. Authority's missing 400 tricycles - Police

Police in the Northern Region say they are yet to make an arrest over the disappearance of the 400 tricycles at Tamale in the Northern Region.
The tricycles were allegedly stolen from the Northern Development Authority (NDA) two months ago, October 2019.
Reports indicate that a youth group in the area linked to the NPP's Kandahar boys forcibly took the tricycles away without the authority's concern.
As a result of the incident, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the NDA, Dr. Alhaji Abdel-Majeed Haroun filed a police complaint about the missing bikes. He was later sacked by President Akufo-Addo in December 2019.
But speaking to Joy FM, the Northern Regional Police PRO, DSP Mohammed Tanko said investigations into the matter is underway.
''No arrest has been made so far but the matter is being investigated. This is the first time in the history of Ghana police service we are going to have officers fully armed on motorbikes to fully deal ruthlessly with any criminal who will try to use a motorbike to engage in inappropriate acts''.
Reacting to the missing tricycles, MP for Kumbungu Ras Mubarak said the police are not making much effort to bring the perpetrators to book.
''Northern Region is one of the most deprived areas of the country and looking at the impact these missing tricycles would have made on the livelihood of the people would have been great. What we suspect is that they have distributed these tricycles to their party members and they haven't done the distribution in an equitable manner. The action of the administration in expedition action for those who might have been involved to be brought to book is not encouraging and I hope Ghanaians will see the true nature of the NPP.''
''Information I have gathered shows that these are militia groups parading in the Tamale metropolis and harassing people simply because their party is in government and we were told all these militia groups will be disbanded as we speak they haven't done the disbandment and they are using tricycles bought by the state and no one says anything. The Minister in charge will have to give the nation a full account of exactly what happened and what,'' he added.