I was weak in arithmetic and Prof. Mills passed me in my Law of Taxation final exam - Sophia Akuffo

Immediate past Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo has eulogized the late President Mills who supported her to pass her Taxation exams while in law school.
She made this known in her parting remarks at the Supreme Court in Accra as she called the late President “one of the kindest lecturers” she had ever met.
Sophia Akuffo revealed that she struggled with arithmetic as she sat in the Taxation class, which was taught by Prof. Evans Atta Mills at the Ghana School of Law.
But Prof. Mills “had patience for my lack of knowledge of arithmetic and so he even passed me in the finals,” she said.
She said all presidents in the fourth republic have contributed to her rise to the top.
It was President Rawlings who first nominated her to the Supreme Court in 1995 while President Kufuor helped send her to the African Court of Human and Peoples’ Rights in 2006.
Under President Mahama, she became the President of the Arusha-based court and was finally nominated Chief Justice by President Nana Akufo-Addo in 2017.
Sophia Akuffo leaves office at a time when legal education has reached a very tensed period.
Sophia Akuffo recently had a frosty relationship with LLB candidates who accused her of not sympathizing with them as the was mass failure. They said the system is meant to frustrate many unfairly.
But the Chief Justice maintained she would not preside over the mass production of lawyers or a lowering of standards.
“If people want to do their own law practice, they can go on the internet. Members of the public can go on the internet and turn themselves into lawyers if they want to” she said.