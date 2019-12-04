If foreigners show remorse, we'll open their shops - GUTA

The Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) has stated that there is a probability of them opening the shops of foreigners at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle only if they show remorse in their actions.
According to the Association, they want the foreigners in the retail business to know that Ghana is not their country, therefore, they must obey the laws of the land in regards to trade.
Speaking to Starr FM, today December 4, 2019, the National Organiser of GUTA, Mr. Boateng asked their Nigerian counterparts at the Nkrumah Circle to be submissive if they want their closed shops opened.
''If there is a need for us to open the shops of these foreigners, why not we will do that. We want the foreigners to know they are not in their country and on somebody's land so they must obey the rules and regulations of the land if they want to be recalcitrant and try as much as possible to obey the laws of the land we will also show them we are on our own land and therefore we can do whatever we want.''
''If they show remorse we may consider opening the shops for them. Where remorse means they have to be submissive and cool down but if they want to reciprocate then we will show them''.
President Akufo-Addo yesterday addressed the leadership of GUTA and criticised their decision to shut down shops owned by members of Nigerian traders at Nkrumah Circle on Sunday.
Some GUTA members last Sunday night took the law into their own hand and locked up about 600 at circle they suspect are foreigners who are in breach of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) law.
President Akufo-Addo said GUTA must allow the ongoing consultations between them, the Trade Ministry and Ghana Immigration Service, to be completed in order to find a lasting solution to the problem.
“People cannot take the law into their own hands and enforce the law. If we do that, Ghana will become chaotic. We have to be careful about this phenomenon of taking the law into our own hands about situations that government is yet to resolve” President Akufo-Addo said.