IGP, CID boss to appear in court July 3 over contempt charges

The Inspector General of Police, IGP, David Asante Apeatu and the CID boss Tiwa Addo Danqauh will on July 3 appear in court to face contempt charges.
The Accra High Court has ordered the two to appear in court for refusing to produce Gregory Afoko.
The police administration also refused to release Mr. Gregory Afoko one of the suspects accused of the murder of the Former Upper East Regional Minister, Adams Mahama after he was granted bail.
According to relations of the suspect, they have met all the bail conditions set but the police administration but it still refusing to release the suspect to them.
“We met all the bail conditions the court set, the Police CID one Chief Inspector Nkrumah is blatantly refusing to release Gregory Afoko. He is claiming orders from above are aking him not to. We have instructed the Lawyers who are filing contempt charges against the IGP while a petition has been sent Amnesty International about the inhumane travesty of justice”, the family spokesperson revealed.
The Appeals Court on April 15, 2019 threw out a suit filed by the Attorney General’s Department for a stay of execution in respect of bail granted the suspect by an Accra High Court.
It was the second time the Attorney General made an attempt stop the bail granted the suspect but lost after the first one was on Friday March 22, 2019 thrown out by the High Court presided over by Mr. Justice George Buadi.
The trial judge had ruled that the request of the A-G for the suspect to remain in detention was an abuse of human rights as enshrined in the constitution and ruled by the Supreme Court.
He also stated that most of the arguments canvassed by the A-G were already contained in its response opposing the bail application which were initially dismissed by the same court.
READ ALSO :
- Amnesty Int'l to visit Gregory Afoko as part of investigations
- Suspect in Mahama's murder Gregory Afoko granted Ghc500,000 bail