Video : Two soldiers fighting each other

Two soldiers, identified as Lance Corporal Bandah and his senior, Warrant Officer Kessie were captured in a viral video exchanging blows.
It is unclear where the incident which happened in the night took place.
From the video of the incident, W/O Kessie who was in mufti in the company of his other colleague soldiers decided to teach the junior officer who was also with his friends a lesson by beating the hell out of him after he allegedly slapped his senior who is a Warrant Officer.
In the ensuing confrontation, one of the junior soldiers had his camouflaged shirt torn. The other junior officers sensing danger took to their heels while filming the attack on their colleague.
Soldier under probe for criticizing new Parliament chamber
The Ghana Armed Forces, GAF has also begun investigations into a viral video in which a Lance Corporal is seen criticizing plans by Parliament to construct a new complex.
The Lance Corporal in the video cited among other reasons the need for the Parliament to prioritize projects that would solve the massive social infrastructure deficit including the lack of hospitals, schools, potable water and good roads.
The Deputy Defense Minister, Major (Rtd) Derrick Oduro told Citi FM the investigation will determine the punishment to be meted out to him.
He further cautioned the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who is the Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces to intervene in the issue.
“We have a way of doing things in the Armed forces. It’s not like the civil institutions were anytime you [can] wake up [and make complaints]. We can’t do that in the armed forces.”
