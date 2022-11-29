Interior Minister commiserates with victims of Kantamanto fire

The Minister of Interior Ambrose Dery has visited the scene of the fire outbreak at Kantamanto in Accra to commiserate with affected traders on behalf of the President.
The Minister toured the scene with the Inspector General of Police and other senior officers of the Ghana Police Service to assess the extent of damage and also interact with the traders.
Meanwhile, Police Officers have been deployed to the scene to prevent possible looting and also direct the movement of persons and vehicles away from the incident scene.
READ ALSO: Fire guts Kantamanto market
Officials from the National Disaster Management Organisation are also supporting the exercise.
A fire outbreak On Tuesday morning gutted some parts of the Kantamanto market as many goods and shops worth thousands of cedis were destroyed.
The cause of the fire is not immediately known, as fire officials are yet to ascertain what might have led to the destruction.