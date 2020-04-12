Here's all you need to know about using cloth masks for Covid-19

Due to the rapid spread of the global pandemic Coronavirus, people are normally seen wearing face masks whenever they are in public places.
This is one of the measures to contain the spread of Covid-19.
Earlier on, it was indicated that face masks should only be worn by health workers and sick people. However, given that some people do not show any symptoms, it’s becoming necessary to wear a mask to protect other people. That way, we all protect each other.
Are cloth masks effective in fighting coronavirus?
But what type of masks should we wear? Should we all go for the rare N-95 masks or the surgical masks? According to the Centre for Disease Control, we can use cloth masks to help slow the spread of Covid-19.
They recommend wearing the mask while in a public setting where social distancing is difficult such in grocery stores.
CDC also advises the use of simple cloth face coverings to slow the spread of the virus and help people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others.
The surgical masks and N-95 respirators, which are not easy to come by should then be reserved for healthcare workers.
Do’s and Don’ts of cloth masks
-They should not be used on children under the age of 2, someone with breathing problems or one who cannot remove the mask on their own.
-They should be washed regularly depending on the frequency of use.
-Avoid touching your face, nose or eyes while removing the face mask.
-Wash your hands immediately after removing the mask
Credit: Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)