J. H. Mensah was “a great Ghanaian” - Mahama

Former President John Mahama has described the late J. H. Mensah as “a great Ghanaian”.
Former President Mahama in a facebook post on Friday August 17 said “paid my last respect to Hon. JH Mensah. A great Ghanaian!”
The mortal remains of the late statesman, Joseph Henry Mensah, was laid to rest today at the new Military Cemetery, in Accra.
Mr. Mensah was given a State Burial on Friday, August 17, 2018, at the forecourt of the State House in Accra.
President Akufo-Addo, his Vice, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, as well Ghana’s former presidents, Jerry John Rawlings, John Agyekum Kufuor, and John Dramani Mahama, leadership of the NPP and representatives of the various political parties, members of the diplomatic corps, among others, were in attendance.
On Thursday August 16, there was a Church Service at about 6pm at Christ the King Parish, Accra, in memory of the former astute politician.
The veteran politician and a founding member of the NPP, J.H. Mensah, was born in October 1928 in the Gold Coast now Ghana, and passed away on July 12, 2018, at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.
During his political career, he served in various capacities; notable among them being holding three different ministerial positions under the John Agyekum Kufuor administration.
The late Mensah who passed on at age 89, was a former Minority Leader and a Majority Leader and held his last top government position in 2005 when he was appointed Senior Minister by ex-President Kufuor.