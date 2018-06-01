June 3 survivors were given free treatment at 37 Military Hospital

The Medical Administrator at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra, Major Richard Otchere Mintah, has revealed that all the June 3 disaster victims that were admitted at the hospital were given absolutely free treatment.
Speaking exclusively to Prime News Ghana, Major Mintah noted that the 37 Military Hospital did not take any monies from mass casualty victims such as the June 3 disaster or the Atomic Junction Gas explosion victims for their treatments.
He added that although the government is expected to reimburse hospital for the expenses accrued, the bills have still not been fully paid.
"After the June 3 incidence, we received 48 injured victims and 54 corpses. As at now, there are no victims still on admission. They have all been treated and discharged except for a few who report from time to time for medical checks. We treated them for free because this was an emergency disaster case. We didn't demand anything whether the government provides funds or not, we treated all of them", he said.
Major Mintah also admitted that the hospital received donations in the form of medical supplies from donors and witnessed most of the victims receiving donations from individuals and corporate bodies and as such could not say that the victims were not well catered for.
This revelation follows contrary reports that the June 3 disaster survivors have received very little support from government, corporate organizations. They also said to have been financially drained and facing economic hardships due to high cost of medical bills.
Sunday, June 3, 2018 marks exactly three years after the nation was hit with one of the most tragic disasters.
Over 150 people died and several properties were lost after an explosion at the Goil Filling Station at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle, coupled with severe floods after heavy rains.
The surviving victims who gathered at the site of the June 3 disaster on Thursday are demanding compensations since they have been left disfigured with no chance to earn a decent living to cater for their bills and families.
Some of the victims who spoke to Prime News Ghana alleged that after the incident took place, a lot of government officials, private organizations, media firms and individuals promised to provide the affected families with some funds but they have still not received any of those, even though they have paid countless visits to them.
Meanwhile, 69 of the June 3 survivors have sued the Goil Filling Station, the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) and former Mayor of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, Alfred Okoe Vanderpuye for various acts of negligence.
They are demanding damages of GHS40 million and over GHS1million o cater for their hospital and transportation bills.
Background
Over 300 people were directly affected by the tragedy while over 150 lives were lost after which the government declared three days of national mourning.
Apart from the irreplaceable human lives lost, five houses, including the Goil Filling Station at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle, suffered various degrees of damage valued at GHS1,658,847.00, excluding other properties that suffered minor damages which were not valued.
Read also: "Have we been left to die?"- June 3 survivors query