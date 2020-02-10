Justice4RuthEshun: Police arrest another suspect

The Police in Kumasi has arrested one more person in connection with the alleged murder of Ruth Eshun, a community nurse with the Sewua Health Center.
The Police are yet to disclose the identity of the suspect but that brings the number of arrested persons to two.
On Saturday, some persons set ablaze the crime scene but the Ghana Police Service says that will not affect their investigations.
Ruth Eshun, who is a mother of three, was found dead at a secluded area close to her Ayoum new site residence in the Bosomtwi District.
Relatives of Ruth Ama Eshun, who could not trace the whereabouts of the deceased after she closed from work on Monday, February 3, found her lifeless body a day later.
Police were called in to convey the body which has now been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital morgue.
Investigators who visited the crime scene found a mobile phone which was suspected to be for persons behind the suspected murderer.
Ruth’s husband, Kwadwo Arhin, urged police to quicken the pace of investigations.
The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association also called on the police to intensify investigations into the death.
Ghanaians on social media started a campaign, #Justice4RuthEshun, to also pile pressure on police to unravel the death.