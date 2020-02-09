Justice4RuthEshun: Social media users demand quick prosecution of murderers of nurse

Justice4RuthEshun is trending as social media users want the arrest, prosecution of murderers of Ruth Eshun, a community nurse who was found dead in Sewua in the Ashanti region.
The deceased, a 37-year-old mother of three failed to return home after close of work on Monday, February 3. She was later found dead a few metres from her house on Tuesday, February 4.
Police in the Ashanti Region has picked up one person in connection with the suspected murder of Ruth Ama Eshun
The cause of the death, which has sparked outrage, is yet to be confirmed by police.
Despite speculation, police are also yet to confirm if the deceased was raped before her death.
Relatives of Ruth Ama Eshun, who could not trace the whereabouts of the deceased after she closed from work on Monday, February 3, found her lifeless body a day later.
Police were called in to convey the body which has now been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital morgue.
Investigators who visited the crime scene found a mobile phone which was suspected to belong to persons behind the suspected murderer.
There has been a social media campaign by the members of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association seeking justice for the deceased.