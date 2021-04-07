Kasoa: Police explain reasons why family of murdered 10-year old boy can't bury him now

The police in Kasoa has explained the reasons why the family of the murdered 10-year old boy at Kasoa can't bury him now.
The Muslim family had planned a burial service for the deceased on April 6, 2021, but that did not come off.
The police explaining this said they are still investigating the matter and unable to hand the body over to the family until all the necessary investigations are done.
READ ALSO: Eradicate persons advertising 'get rich quickly messages'- Ex-Prez. Kufuor to media owners
The two teenage killers of the 10-year old boy at Kasoa appeared before the court today April 6, 2021.
The two Felix Nyarko, 16, and Nicholas Kini, 18 were charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder at the Ofankor District Court.
The court was presided over by Her Worship, Mrs Rosemond Vera Ocloo.
In the charge sheet filed at the court, it was alleged that the two accused persons have for some time been watching television programmes with spiritualist talking about their ability to make people wealthy and the two contacted a spiritualist in the Volta Region who asked for an amount of GHS 5,000 and human body parts for the rituals.
The boys then armed themselves and they say their initial plan was to kidnap the deceased and ask for a ransom of GHC 5,000 but when they saw that would be difficult they decided to kill him after luring him to an uncompleted building.
They hit him with cement blocks killing him instantly with the intention of and carrying his body to the ritualist but the sister of one of the suspects saw the act and told his father who went to the scene and saw the body of the boy.
The two are to reappear before the court on April 20, 2021.