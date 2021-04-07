Eradicate persons advertising 'get rich quickly messages'- Ex-Prez. Kufuor to media owners

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has called on authorities to clamp down on persons who advertise 'get rick quickly messages' on television and radio.
His comments follow the recent murder of a 10-year-old boy by two of his friends at Coca-Cola near the Great Lamptey Mills School, a suburb of Kasoa in the Central Region, all in the name of making quick money.
He indicated that the two suspects, alleged minors, who are aged 16 and 17, were victims of people who have been paying attention to fraudulent TV personalities.
“The institutions should cut out anything that defrauds society, leadership and media should come up and tackle all these people hijacking the airwaves and tricking people, they should be eradicated even more than some diseases," he said in an interview on Joy Prime.
The Police have revealed that the two teenage killers in the Kasoa murder incident are ardent followers of television programmes where spiritualist advertise themselves.
The two Felix Nyarko, 16, and Nicholas Kini, 18 were charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder at the Ofankor District Court today April 6, 2021.
The court was presided over by Her Worship, Mrs Rosemond Vera Ocloo.
In the charge sheet filed at the court, it was alleged that the two accused persons have for some time been watching television programmes with spiritualist talking about their ability to make people wealthy and the two contacted a spiritualist in the Volta Region who asked for an amount of GHS 5,000 and human body parts for the rituals.
The boys then armed themselves and they say their initial plan was to kidnap the deceased and ask for a ransom of GHC 5,000 but when they saw that would be difficult they decided to kill him after luring him to an uncompleted building.
They hit him with cement blocks killing him instantly with the intention of and carrying his body to the ritualist but the sister of one of the suspects saw the act and told his father who went to the scene and saw the body of the boy.
The two are to reappear before the court on April 20, 2021.