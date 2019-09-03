Kasoa police killing : Main suspect reveals reason for his action

The main suspect in the killing of the two police officers at Gomoa Buduburam, Eric Kojo Duah has told police investigators that one of the deceased persons caused the death of his mother.
Though he refused to explain how it all happened, he admits he only fired one shot at one of the murdered police officers contrary to earlier reports that he shot the deceased twice in the upper part which led to his death at the scene of the crime.
At about 1 pm on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, the police administration received information that two Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate (MTTD) personnel had been shot and killed by unknown assailants.
Reports indicate that the prime suspect is the son of the founder of the Strong Living Fire Church the late Elizabeth Boateng but his arrest has left church members shocked and distraught.
Eric Kojo Duah and 6 other accomplices were arraigned before Kaneshie District Court presided over by Justice Rosemond Dodua Agyiri and charged with conspiracy to commit murder, abetment of murder and murder.
Duah, who was declared wanted by the Ghana Police Service for allegedly shooting Sergeant Eric Dzamesi and Lance Corporal Mohammed Awal, had been in hiding since Wednesday afternoon until luck run out on him last Saturday morning. His arrest came barely hours after the Vice President, Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, who is also the Chairman of the Police Council indicated that the cop killers “can run but can’t hide”.
The Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), James Oppong Boanuh even placed a GH¢10,000 bounty on his head.
Two police officers were gruesomely killed in broad daylight by the suspected armed robbers at Gomoa Buduburam in the Central Region.
