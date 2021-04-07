Kasoa: Traditional priestess arrested over alleged involvement in ritual murder

A traditional priestess whose details are yet to be made public has been arrested over her alleged involvement in the ritual killing case recently reported in Kasoa in the Central Region.
The priestess was arrested at Amanase near Suhum in the Eastern Region by a team of police officers to assist with investigations.
While police are yet to indicate how the priestess is connected with the murder case, reports indicate that the case docket has been handed to the headquarters of the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service.
Meanwhile, the Central Regional Minister, Justina Marigold Assan, Regional Police Commander, DCOP Mrs Habiba Twumasi Sarpong and Awutu Senya East MCE, Michael Essuman Mensah were among the government delegation that visited the family of the murdered 10-year-old boy in Kasoa.
The Central Regional Minister, Justina Marigold Assan assured of the government’s commitment to seek justice for the family of the 1O-year-old boy who was allegedly killed by two teenagers for rituals.
“We promise the family that the justice the family is asking for will be given to them. I know that the steps we are taking will bring the justice the family is demanding,” Ms Assan assured the family during a visit on Wednesday, April 7, 2021.
She indicated that the family will receive the body of the deceased by tomorrow – Thursday, April 8, 2021, to pave the way for the necessary arrangements for burial.