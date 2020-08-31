KCCR Virologist explains why postponing academic year is the best decision

A virologist with the Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research (KCCR) Dr Michael Owusu says the Ghana Education Service's (GES) decision to postpone the 2019/2020 academic year for a section of school-going children is the best.
President Akufo-Addo in his 16th COVID-19 address announced that the GES has decided to postpone the remainder of the academic year for all nursery, kindergarten, primary, JHS1 and SHS1 students.
The next academic year will resume in January 2021 with the appropriate adjustments made to the curriculum to ensure that nothing is lost from the previous year.
Mr Owusu says this decision will help to reduce the active case count in Ghana
"Postponing the nursery and kindergarten to next year to allow for the active case count to reduce, I hope by next year January we will have zero active case count, at that point we may be in a better place to allow these kids go back to school. On the side of this nursery and kindergarten I think it is the best decision. This will allow us to channel our resources to manage the section that is currently in school"
School activities were halted after the outbreak of Covid-19 in the country in March.
Second-year Junior High School (JHS) and Senior High School (SHS) students, would, however, return to school from October 5 to December 15 to complete their academic year.
The most recent COVID-19 update as announced by the President indicates that active cases are 1,059.
42,963 persons have recovered while 276 have died.
The cumulative total number of confirmed cases in Ghana is 44,298.