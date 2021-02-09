KCCR Virologist urges Govt to close kindergarten and lower primary over Covid-19 outbreak in some schools

A senior Virologist at the Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research in Tropical Medicine (KCCR) Dr Michael Owusu has called on the government to close down Kindagerten and lower primary sections of schools.
His call comes on the back of Covid-19 outbreak in some schools across the country.
"We have to tackle schools, but I don't think the closure of all schools is necessary but we may close Kindagerten and lower primary where it is extremely difficult to implement the protocols and observe them".
Some schools have recorded cases of Covid-19 and notable among them is the Akosombo International School (AIS).
The school earlier recorded Forty-two cases but said the situation was under control.
They have now recorded some Thirty-seven more cases bringing the total to Seventy-nine.
The number comprises of Seventy-four students and five members of staff.
The Volta River Authority (VRA) earlier urged the general public to remain calm after the school recorded some cases.
A statement issued by VRA said there have been ongoing screening exercise for staff and students.
The authority also said, “staff and students have been advised to continue with strict adherence to all COVID-19 protocols.”