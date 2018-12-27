Key appointments and sackings by Akufo-Addo in 2018

2018 recorded a number of key appointments and dismissal of appointees at the helm of state institutions by President Akufo-Addo.
Earlier this year(2018), Akufo Addo, made key appointments for both Presidency and National security for the Republic of Ghana and also dismissed certain appointees when ace investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas' latest expose dubbed "Number 12'' exposed the misdoings of top officials under the leadership of state institutions.
Key Appointments
Nana Akufo Addo appointed Samuel Jinapor, a lawyer as deputy chief of staff. Ambassador Hassan Ahmed was also appointed as the director of state protocol.
Eugene Arhin, a press secretary was appointed as the director of communications of the Presidency. Joshua Kyeremanteng, a security expert and former Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) director appointed as the National Security Cordinator.
President Akuffo Addo also elected Ministers of his Cabinet which included Alan Kyeremanteng (Trade and Industry Minister), Professor Kwabena Frimpong Boateng (Environment, Science, Technology and Innovations Minister),Dr.Owusu Afriyie (Agriculture Minister), Hajia Alima Mahama(Local government and rural development Minister )and Mr.Isaac Asiamah(Youth and Sports Minister) among others.
Top officials of state agencies dismissal
Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA)Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Gifty Klenam was dismissed by the President, following the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) CEO, Paul Asare Ansah and the Managing Director of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transport (BOST) Company, Alfred Obeng Boateng and Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko.
Boakye Agyarko, former Energy Minister
Gifty Klenam, former MP for lower West Akyem
Dr.Felix Anyah, former CEO of korle bu Teaching Hospital
CEO of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Dr. Felix Anyah was also sacked.
Madam Klenam a former Member of Parliament (MP) for Lower West Akyem, was sacked along with her two deputies.
