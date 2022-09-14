KIA: Security officer interdicted for searching National Security Minister

A security officer with the Ghana Airports Company in Kumasi has been interdicted for conducting a pre-boarding security search on National Security Minister Albert Kan-Dapaah.
The action by the security officer named Awudu Basit according to airport authorities is an embarrassment to the Minister.
A letter signed by the Company’s officer in charge of human capital and officer service, R. S. Tagoe noted that the search created a “negative impression” for it.
It also said Awudu Basit's salary will be slashed as his actions are investigated.
“In view of the negative impression it cast on the company’s image and integrity, Management has decided to thoroughly investigate the circumstances leading to this incident,” it added.