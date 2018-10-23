KNUST chaos: NAPO meets management, students leaders today

Minister of Education
Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh will today hold a crunch meeting with the student leadership and management of KNUST .
Director of Communication at the Education Ministry, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, said in a statement on Monday, 22 October 2018 that a delegation from the ministry is expected at the tertiary institution “to meet the university authorities and the students” following protests which resulted in the destruction of properties by the aggrieved students.
The ministry has also appealed for calm in order to find an amicable solution to the fracas between the university authorities and the students.
Soldiers were deployed to the campus on Monday to augment efforts by the police to control the rowdy students.
Scores of the soldiers arrived in several vehicles after the students mounted roadblocks, burnt
Thousands of aggrieved students took part in what was meant to be a peaceful demonstration but the situation escalated into chaos.
READ ALSO: KNUST chaos: Vice Chancellor should be blamed - NYA
Meanwhile, the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) has condemned the alleged assault of some 10 students and an alumnus, who
The situation caused some angry parents to storm the KNUST police station to demand the release of their children. The students were later released but the university said it will not rest on the matter.
NUGS, in a statement, said it supports the demonstration by the students as well as their boycott of lectures.
NUGS has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Minister of Education, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, to “constitute a committee to investigate the matter and bring the perpetrators to book to serve as a deterrent to others” who may want to infringe upon the rights of students.