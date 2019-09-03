KNUST declared a security zone

The Ashanti Regional Security Council, REGSEC has declared the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, KNUST a security zone until further notice.
The latest development follows some tension on the university campus. The Students Representative Council at the KNUST is opposing what they say are external pressures forcing them to protest the admission of female students into traditional halls.
The SRC contends some alumni of the school are fueling tension among some students on campus to embark on a demonstration against the university management.
Last year (2018), the students embarked on a demonstration against management's decision to convert the male traditional halls into mixed ones. The protest turned chaotic leaving some students injured and indefinite shutdown of the school.
In a statement released by the chairman of the REGSEC Simon Osei-Mensah on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, it stated that :
''The University would remain a security zone “until further notice” and that “anybody who directly or indirectly engages in activities that may disturb the peace on the KNUST Campus shall be sternly dealt with in accordance with the law.”
“The Regional Security Council urges the general public to strictly observe this directive since any breaches may attract the maximum legal security penalty or sanctions associated with it,” he cautioned.
Speaking to Starr FM, Chief of Staff of the SRC Owusu Asante Fernando urged students to disregard any pressure to embark on a similar protest this year
''We had our first press conference and then it was a matter concerning the mixed hall issues that brought a lot of brouhaha in KNUST and violence. The same issue is escalating again and we want to call for peace for the students to calm down because we have engaged with some major stakeholders of the school one is Otumfuo Osei Tutu and he said the case is in court and we should calm down and that he will read the report to us''.
