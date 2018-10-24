KNUST officials summoned by Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has summoned the Vice Chancellor of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) Professor Kwabena Obiri Danso, the students’ leadership and other stakeholders over Monday’s violent protest that saw the destruction of properties and the subsequent closure of the school.
The Asantehene who also doubles as the Chancellor of the University sent a delegation to the school led by the Bantamahene, Baafour Amankwatia VI and members of the Kumasi Traditional Council.
Speaking to the media, the Bantamahene said the activities that transpired Monday has brought the Asantehene much worry especially with the level of destruction describing it as unprecedented.
The Bantamahene said it was unfortunate resorted to violence to get their grievances across stating it was a ‘disgrace to all Ghanaians.’
“As you know, he [Asantehene] is the Chancellor of the University, and he delegated me to come and see what is happening here. What we have seen upon arrival is a sad one. We have never seen anything of this sort. Students have demonstrated over the years but it has never been this serious. The extent of damage is enormous. All the feuding parties should exercise restraint as the leadership sits with the stakeholders on the way forward.”
“The school has been closed, but not only Ghanaians school here, but there are also foreign students here. This is a disgrace for all Ghanaians. We are going to work to ensure the school is re-opened in earnest.”
While calling for calm, the Bantamahene, Baafour Amankwatia VI, said the Kumasi Traditional Council will engage government and the relevant stakeholders to ensure an amicable resolution is reached on the matter.
He also called on the feuding parties to exercise restraint as the Asantehene mitigates the situation.
The Bantamahene on behalf of the Asantehene urged the public to desist from politicizing the current happenings in the University as it can further worsen the situation.
He explained that measures are going to be put in place to prevent similar incidents from recurring at the University.
“We are going to learn from the happenings to ensure such violent demonstrations does not occur again,” he added.
