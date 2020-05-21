Kofi Abotsi named Dean of UPSA's Faculty of Law

One of Ghana's most respected academic and legal practitioners Ernest Kofi Abotsi will lead the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) Faculty of Law.
Mr Abotsi's appointment was made known in a communique from the University which is one of the fastest-growing in Ghana.
Mr Abotsi brings to the UPSA and the Faculty of Law, a wealth of value and insights in tandem with the Faculty's pursuit of a mission of leading cutting-edge teaching, learning and research in Africa and the world in the short to medium terms.
Mr Abotsi is a former Dean of the School of Law at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) from 2014 to 2018.
He was recently an Executive Secretary on the Commission of Inquiry into the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election violence.
Below is the statement
The University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) is delighted to announce the appointment of Ernest Kofi Abotsi as Dean of its Faculty of Law. Dean Abotsi joins the University at an important time in its history, and during a period when the institution seeks to leverage on its innovation and creativity to maintain a leadership niche in training and education.
With a distinguished record in management at the highest level of legal academia, Dean Abotsi brings to the UPSA and the Faculty of Law, a wealth of value and insights in tandem with the Faculty’s pursuit of a mission of leading cutting-edge teaching, learning and research in Africa and the world in the short to medium terms. Having served as dean of the GIMPA Law School between 2014-2018, Dean Abotsi is an accomplished academic with an intimate understanding of running a law school in a globalized setting anchored on delivering the ultimate student experience and faculty development.
UPSA’s new dean is a spoken advocate of transformative scholarship and is expected to lead the Faculty of Law in its mission of promoting research and national development through law. He has written extensively in leading peer-review journals across the world and his scholarship straddles the fields of constitutional law, corporate law, international trade and investment law, international criminal justice, and environmental law.
He is a graduate of the University of Ghana, Legon, the Ghana school of Law and the Harvard Law School in the United States. The University Council, Vice-Chancellor and Convocation together with the entire UPSA community welcome Dean Kofi Abotsi and congratulate him on his appointment.