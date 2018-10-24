Kofi Annan celebrated by Ghana on 73rd UN day

Today, Wednesday, October 24, 2018, Ghana joins the rest of the world, to celebrate the 73rd Anniversary of the founding of the United Nations to highlight on the life and achievements of the late former UN Secretary-General and global peace icon, Kofi Annan.
Aside the global theme of “Making the United Nations relevant to all people; global leadership and shared responsibilities for peaceful, equitable and sustainable societies”, Ghana’s celebration is led by a local theme “Legacy of Kofi Annan: An illustrious son of Ghana and Global statesman” to further emphasize the attainments and contributions of the late global icon.
The UN was founded on 24th October 1945 in the United States of America, San Francisco to be precise, to replace the League of Nations after World War II with the aim of preventing another such conflict, promote human rights and spearhead development around the world.
Upon achievement of independence in 1957, Ghana was admitted into the UN on March 8, 1957, and has since remained a respectable member of the global body, responding to several calls for action especially in the areas of Peacekeeping, Emergency Response, Disaster Coordination, and Democratization processes.
Ghana is well known widely, for providing the United Nations with some of the finest international civil servants notable among them, Mr. Alex Quayson-Sackey, first black African to preside over the UN General Assembly, Mrs. Mary Chinery-Hesse; first female Director-General of ILO, Dr.Anarfi Asamoah Baah; former Deputy Director-General of WHO, Dr Mohammed Ibn Chambas, Dr. K.Y Amoako, the late Nana Wereko Ampem, Dr. Sam Jonah, Daasebre Oti Boateng, Prof Alex Kwapong, Mr Hackman Owusu-Agyemang, Prof. Fred Sai; Mr. Robert Gardner, Mr Kenneth Dadzie, Dr. Leticia Obeng, Lt.Gen. Henry Anyidoho and ultimately the late Mr. Kofi Annan who became the 7th Secretary-General of the Organisation.
The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration said,“It is the sincere hope of the Government of Ghana that many of the citizens would learn more about the United Nations and its works and realize the need for all to have a shared responsibility in making its goals attainable for a sustainable society”,
Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration
A Flag Raising Ceremony will be held at the Forecourt of the State House in Accra to mark the day, among other events planned to commemorate the 73rd Anniversary of the United Nations.
