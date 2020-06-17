Komfo Anokye, Kumasi South Hospital run out of beds for COVID-19 patients

The Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital and Kumasi South Hospital have both run out of beds for COVID-19 patients.
This was made known by Dr. Emmanuel Tenkorang. Ashanti Regional Health Directorate at a news conference on June 17, 2020.
He said they are putting plans together to acquire more beds to enable them to treat the numerous people who contract the deadly virus.
"Almost all the treatment centres are now full, Komfo Anokye has 18 beds but currently all are occupied, Kumasi South Hospital has 20 beds with the same situation. So we have a total of 38 beds but all are full, so what we have to do is expand the number of beds for the treatment centres"
He also disclosed that they have begun a search for more beds as cases in the region keep increasing.
"We are going to expand Kumasi South from 20 to 41 beds as at now we have been given another ward, work is ongoing. We have so far taken delivery of some 7 beds to add to what we have at Kumasi South. One other doctor wants to give us his facility, when that is done we are hoping to add another 100 beds"
Earlier the Ashanti Regional President of the GMA, Dr Paa Kwesi Baidoo said keeping COVID-19 patients at main Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) wards is dangerous.
He fears the situation could result in an increase in positive cases and without an adequate facility to cater for them, patients who are already receiving treatment for separate conditions, could get infected and lose their lives.
Ghana has recorded 12, 193 positive Covid-19 cases with 58 deaths.
This was made known at the press briefing by the Ministry of Information on June 16, 2020.
Ghana's recoveries now stand at 4, 326 with a positive rate of 4.76.
The Ashanti Region has so far recorded 2, 275 cases.
255, 971 tests have been conducted so far.