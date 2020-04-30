Korle-Bu: Child Health Dept. closed down after child died of COVID-19

A child has died of COVID-19 at the Korle-Bu Child Health Department forcing the closure of three units.
The Emergency, Neonatal and Intensive Care and the Paediatric Care unit have all been shut down.
Reports say the child was sent to the facility after showing signs of rabies at the start but his mother denied knowledge of his son being bitten by a dog.
The medical staff then decided to take samples and test for COVID-19 as a precaution.
It took sometime before the results came in and he was given CPR and was also put on a ventilator.
He, unfortunately, passed on before his results came in and he tested positive for COVID-19. This has forced some Doctors and nurses into quarantine and equipment are been disinfected.
Ghana's Coronavirus case count has leaped from 1671 to 2074 after 403 new cases were recorded.
The Ghana Health Service (GHS) announced the new figures on its website on April 30, 2020.
The Greater Accra region remains Ghana's epicentre with 1,795 cases followed by Ashanti with 99.
Eastern is next with 70, Central has 21 while Oti and Upper East have 19 each.
The rest are Volta, 16; Northern, 13; Upper West, 10; Western Region, 9; North East Region, 2; and Western North, 1.
Meanwhile one more person has died, bringing the death toll to 17.
The number of recoveries has also increased from 188 to 212.
Out of the 2074 cases, 62% are males while 38% are females. 12% have history of travel with the remaining 88% having no clear history of travel.