Korle Bu Hospital staff demonstrate over dismissal of CEO

Staff of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital are protesting the President's decision to relieve the Chief Executive Officer of the hospital, Dr. Felix Anyah of his post.
The hospital staff staged a protest at the premises of the Korle Bu on Thursday June 7 to express their displeasure at the decision to sack the CEO.
Dr. Felix Anyah was dismissed on Wednesday, June 6, after reports indicate he was not approved by the Public Services Commission after he appeared for his interview for the job.
Dr. Felix Kwaku Anyah, was the fourth appointee to have lost his position on Wednesday.
The President, through his Executive Secretary, Nana Asante Bediatuo, earlier announced termination of appointments of Paul Asare Ansah, Director General of Ghana Ports and Habours Authority; Gifty Klenam, Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Export Promotion Authority and Alfred Obeng Boateng, the Managing Director of Bulk Oil Storage and Transport Company.
Dr. Anyah, who is the owner of Holy Trinity Medical Centre/Holy Trinity Spa & Health Farm was appointed in June 1, 2017.
He took over from Dr Samuel Asiamah who was the acting CEO of the hospital following the self-termination of service by Dr Gilbert Buckle.
Dr. Buckle, before his departure, faced numerous tussles with the Korle Bu Senior Staff Association (KOSSA).