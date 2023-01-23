Krobea Asante Technical and Vocational School closed down over students riot

The Krobea Asante Technical and Vocational School in the Sekeyere East District of the Ashanti Region has been shut down after some 40 students caused damage to the school properties.
The school according to the deputy spokesperson for the Education Ministry Opoku Mensah Yaw has been closed down as part of measures to protect lives and properties
The students went on a rampage on Sunday, protesting the poor results of their predecessors in their final examination.
The rampaging students caused a power outage in the school and embarked on a protest amidst the destruction of key facilities and also attacking the residential apartment of the school’s Principal.
The students during the protest also broke into the stores of the school where food items are kept and scattered everything in the room.
40 students are being held by the police for questioning.
“The regional security council has taken assessment of the situation and per the briefing and advice the school environment wouldn’t be safe for teaching and learning and so the school has been shut down,” said a deputy spokesperson for the education ministry Opoku Mensah Yaw.
“For now investigations have started, there has been some arrest and since this is a security matter. The school is under TVET service and so that fold will have to work on a report and submit to the regional education directorate and that process has started,” he added.