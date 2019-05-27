Krobo odumase clashes : Power cut affecting economic activities in the area - MCE

The Municipal Chief Executive, MCE of Kpongunor, Kweku Tetteh says economic activities at the lower district town of Kpongunor has halted following the failure of power distributor, PDS to provide the community with electricity.
Power was cut to parts of the lower Manya district following attacks on some PDS staff over exorbitant bills.PDS was tasked to restore all transformers after they met the leadership of the lower Manya district.
Following the meeting, power has been restored to all communities except for the Kpongunor township. The situation has left residents agitated and has threatened to hit the streets.
Speaking to Starr FM, the MCE for the area Kweku Tetteh says appeals made to the PDS to restore electricity has proved futile
''Upon several appeals to the PDS to restore power has failed. Some residents use the power for businesses and it's affecting economic activities in the area''.
Meanwhile, power has not been restored to the area as at this morning. Also, the governing NPP in the district is set to hold a press conference in the area today to discuss the conduct of PDS which resulted in the clashes and the willingness of the residents to corporate with the PDS peacefully.
During the clashes between angry residents and the police at Krobo Odumase, a fourteen-year-old boy was shot dead and others were critically injured.
According to reports, the 14-year-old was struck down by bullets several metres away from the protest scene at Agomenya.
The National Democratic Congress, NDC also condemned the shooting of residents of Krobo Odumase by the police following a mass disconnection exercise.
READ ALSO: PDS suspends mass disconnection exercise at Manya Kpongunor
Krobo Odumase clashes: Police secure restraining order to protect PDS premises
For more Ghana News visit primenewsghana.com