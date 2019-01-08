Menzgold demo: 3 customers arrested

Three persons have been arrested by the Police in the Ashanti Region over the demonstration by some aggrieved customers of Menzgold Ghana Limited.
Reasons for the arrest of the three is not immediately known, but the Police have prevented the customers from getting into the palace of the Asantehene Otunfuo Osei Tutu II at Manhyia where they wanted to present a letter to remind the Asantehene of their earlier petition to help them recover their locked up cash with Menzgold.
The Menzgold customers had disobeyed an order from the Police not to embark on the demonstration today [Tuesday].
In an interview with some customers of Menzgold on Citinews monitored by PrimeNewsGhana over the arrest they said,
"The people are in police custody now and the police is asking us to go to Accra and we told them to release our people for us to board a car with them but the police were insisting we sit in their car and that we cannot do''.
Another customer of Menzgold said,''We are not here for any bad thing, even the tyres we burnt was out of frustration .The whole issue is that we are getting frustrated by the end of the day and now they claim one guy arrested is a criminal, a criminal cannot be roaming on the streets of Ghana free. If he is a criminal we are seeking justice ''.
READ ALSO:Menzgold saga: Customers in Kumasi stage demo
Earlier, the police managed to disperse the about 50 demonstrators from the Amakom office of Menzgold where they burnt vehicle tyres and blocked the road leading to Adum from Amakom, an activity that led to serious traffic congestion in the area and forced motorists to use alternative routes.
Ghana News: Latest news in Ghana