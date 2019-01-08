Menzgold saga: Customers in Kumasi stage demo

Some agitated customers of embattled gold dealership firm Menzgold have staged a demonstration in the Ashanti Region capital, Kumasi today [Tuesday].
The aggrieved customers say the protest is in the aim of piling pressure on the authorities of the firm to release their funds which are locked up.
Menzgold are finding it difficult to pay customers their monies after their business was brought to a halt by the Bank of Ghana.
Reports say over fifty customers blocked access to Adum from Amakom road, and are demonstrating in front of the company’s Amakom office amidst burning of lorry tyres.
The spokesperson of the coalition of aggrieved customers of Menzgold, Francis Owusu in an earlier Citi News interview said they also want to impress on other stakeholders in the country including President Akufo-Addo to intervene and assist them recover their investments.
“It is going to be one of the mega protests that has even happened in this country because all the Menzgold customers across the country will be coming to Kumasi to protest against the insensitivity of our president towards our plight. We have petitioned Otumfuo Osei Tutu II on this issue and we have been to his office for about three times so we are going to send a letter of reminder to Otumfuo’s office,” he said.
Meanwhile, the police in the region has ordered the group to back down on their action because it is “illegal.”
