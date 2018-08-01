Kumasi: Nigerian traders in Suame storms police station for protection

Nigerian Spare Parts Dealers at Suame Magazine in Kumasi have besieged the Suame Police Station to demand security protection to enable them carry out their trading activities.
The Nigerian Spare Parts Dealers closed their shops and stormed the Police Station due to an incessant attack on them at Suame Magazine which is hampering their trading activities.
The traders allege that some of their members are being assaulted by members of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) who want them out of business.
They therefore gathered at the Suame Police Station for protection because if they go back, they [GUTA] would attack them.
The Chairman of the Nigerian Union Traders Association of Ghana, Chief Obiora Kizito, in an interview with PrimeNewsGhana at the Suame Police Station said “until they give us protection, we shall not go…if the government did not give us the protection; we will wait until our High Commissioner comes because as we stand here, our High Commissioner is aware”.
“If we go back we don’t know what would happen because all the Nigerian shops have been closed”, he added.
Chief Kizito said “they [GUTA] said they will push us out of the market and we have petition the police commander and other relevant authorities and the annoy thing is, those people doing this do not have shops…they were hired to attack us”.
"Ten of my members have been assaulted by GUTA members and currently receiving treatment at the hospital", he said.
Latest news from Prime News Ghana