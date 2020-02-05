Kumasi to host Ghana's 63rd Independence Day parade

Ghana's 63rd Independence Day parade is scheduled to be held in Kumasi on March 6.
The Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Keith Rowley will be a special guest.
Chairman for the anniversary's Planning Committee, Laud Commey, who disclosed this said the Independence Day celebration will be on the theme: "Consolidating Our Gains".
Speaking at the media launch of the anniversary in Kumasi, Mr Commey said the Baba Yara sports stadium where the parade will be held has been awarded for rehabilitation ahead of the programme.
READ ALSO: GhanaAt62: Independence celebration could be rotated among all regions -Prez Akufo-Addo
Last year the Independence Day parade was held in Tamale and President Akufo-Addo said the Independence anniversary celebration could be rotated among all the 16 regions.
Last year's celebration was the first time since 1957 that the Independence Day celebration has been held outside Accra.